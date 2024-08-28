Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global minimally invasive spine surgery devices market is experiencing robust growth, with the market size expanding from $1.06 billion in 2023 to $1.11 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. Despite the challenges posed by various healthcare factors, the market is forecasted to reach $1.36 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% , driven by advancements in healthcare technologies and increasing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures.

Increase In Incidences Of Spinal Disorders Fuels Growth In The Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Devices Market

The surge in spinal disorders is a crucial driver for the growth of the minimally invasive spine surgery devices market. Conditions such as herniated discs, spinal stenosis, and scoliosis are becoming more prevalent due to factors like aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and degenerative changes in spinal structures. Minimally invasive spine surgery devices offer significant advantages, including reduced tissue damage, shorter recovery times, and minimized post-operative pain compared to traditional open surgeries. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, around 305,000 individuals in the United States are estimated to have traumatic spinal cord injury in 2024, up from 302,000 in 2023, highlighting the increasing demand for effective treatment solutions.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are leading the charge in advancing minimally invasive spine surgery devices. Companies are focusing on innovations like customizable retractor systems to enhance surgical precision and improve patient outcomes. For example, Orthofix Medical Inc. launched the Lattus Lateral Access System and the Fathom Pedicle-Based Retractor System in April 2023, featuring advanced customization and enhanced visibility for better surgical results.

Segments

• By Product: Cervical Fusion Devices, Spine Biologics, Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices, Non-fusion Devices, Spine Bone Stimulators, Spinal Decompression Devices

• By Treatment: Disk Herniation, Degenerative Spinal Disease, Spinal Stenosis, Other Treatments

• By Procedure: Discectomy, Laminotomy, Foraminotomy, Facetectomy, Corpectomy

• By Application: Fusion Surgery, Non-Fusion Surgery

• By End User: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Hospitals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the minimally invasive spine surgery devices market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leading position. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across different geographical areas.

