Global Automotive Platooning System Market eport 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

Automotive Platooning System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Platooning System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive platooning system market has demonstrated impressive growth, expanding from $3.30 billion in 2023 to $4.46 billion in 2024, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.0%. It will grow to $27.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1%. This surge can be attributed to advancements in autonomous vehicle technology, supportive government regulations and initiatives, increasing traffic congestion, and the rise of collaborations, partnerships, and demonstration projects.

Rising Automotive Manufacturing Boosts Market Growth

The booming automotive manufacturing sector is significantly driving the growth of the automotive platooning system market. This growth is fueled by the rising global demand for vehicles, technological advancements, and the expansion of markets. Automotive platooning systems enhance manufacturing efficiency by optimizing vehicle movement and reducing logistics costs through coordinated convoy operations. For example, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported a 9.6% increase in vehicle production in North America from 2021 to 2022, highlighting the sector's expansion and the increasing need for advanced platooning solutions.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16611&type=smp

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16611&type=smp

Key Players and Technological Innovations

Major players in the automotive platooning system market, including The Bosch Group, Hitachi Ltd., Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd., Daimler Truck AG, and The Volvo Group, are focusing on developing innovative technological solutions. One notable advancement is the vehicle safety platform, which aims to enhance safety by preventing accidents and reducing collision severity. For instance, Vodafone Group Plc launched the Safer Transport for Europe Platform (STEP) in September 2023. This cloud-based platform supports cooperative platooning, even with driverless vehicles, by facilitating the efficient sharing of safety information and hazard warnings among road users, transport authorities, and in-vehicle systems.

Trends Shaping the Future

Several trends are expected to shape the automotive platooning system market in the coming years, including the integration with electric vehicles (EVs), development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), focus on cybersecurity, expansion of smart transportation infrastructure, and innovations in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The expansion of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication networks and integration with smart city initiatives will further drive market growth.

Automotive Platooning System Market Segments:

• By Type: Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-To-Everything (V2X)

• By Components: Hardware, Software

• By Functionality: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Cooperative Adaptive Cruise Control (CACC)

• By Application: Passenger Vehicles, Light-Duty Commercial Vehicles, Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles

• By End-Use: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the automotive platooning system market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leadership due to the region's advanced technological infrastructure, high vehicle production rates, and strong adoption of autonomous driving technologies. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-platooning-system-global-market-report

Automotive Platooning System Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Platooning System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive platooning system market size, automotive platooning system market drivers and trends, automotive platooning system market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automotive platooning system market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

