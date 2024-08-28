Automotive Aerodynamic Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Automotive Aerodynamic Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive aerodynamic market is projected to grow from $26.81 billion in 2023 to $28.26 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. It will grow to $35.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth trajectory reflects a robust expansion, driven by regulatory standards for emissions, globalization, environmental awareness, the development of hybrid vehicles, consumer demand for performance, and the rise in high-end luxury vehicles.

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is a major driver for the automotive aerodynamics market. EVs, which utilize electric motors instead of internal combustion engines, benefit significantly from aerodynamic enhancements that reduce drag and optimize stability, thus improving battery efficiency and performance. The International Energy Agency reported that electric vehicle sales surged to over 10 million by 2022, with EVs comprising 14% of new car sales, up from 9% in 2021. This significant rise underscores the growing importance of automotive aerodynamics in maximizing the performance of electric vehicles.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Volvo Truck and Continental AG are at the forefront of developing innovative aerodynamic technologies. Hyundai Motor Company’s active air skirt technology, introduced in January 2024, exemplifies the industry’s push towards advanced aerodynamic solutions. This technology features active flaps that adjust to driving conditions, reducing drag at high speeds and optimizing airflow at lower speeds.

In a strategic move, Vectoflow GmbH and SimScale are pioneering advancements in computational fluid dynamics to further enhance vehicle aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.

Trends Shaping the Market

Major trends in the automotive aerodynamic market include:

•Technological advancements in aerodynamic drag-reducing systems

•Adoption of advanced computational fluid dynamics

•Integration of lightweight materials

•Development of aero-efficient designs for electric vehicles

•Innovations in aerodynamic wheels and tires

These trends reflect a broader industry shift towards improving performance and efficiency through advanced aerodynamic design.

Segments:

•By Component: Services, Software

•By Mechanism: Active System, Passive System

•By Electric Vehicles: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

•By Vehicle: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

•By Application: Air Dam, Diffuser, Gap Fairing, Grille Shutter, Side Skirts, Spoiler, Wind Deflector, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive aerodynamic market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing automotive production and rising demand for advanced aerodynamic solutions in the region.

Automotive Aerodynamic Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Aerodynamic Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive aerodynamic market size, automotive aerodynamic market drivers and trends, automotive aerodynamic market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automotive aerodynamic market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

