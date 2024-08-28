Global Automotive Glass Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Automotive Glass Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive glass market is set to expand significantly, growing from $20.13 billion in 2023 to $21.49 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth is driven by advancements in safety regulations, innovations in glass technology, rising vehicle production, and increasing consumer demand for comfort and aesthetics. The market is projected to reach $28.12 billion by 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand for Passenger and Commercial Vehicles Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles is a key factor fueling the growth of the automotive glass market. As economic growth, urbanization, and consumer confidence rise, so does the need for transportation solutions. Automotive glass plays a crucial role in providing visibility, protection from external elements, and structural support in these vehicles. For instance, sales of electric passenger cars have risen significantly, and commercial vehicle registrations have also seen notable growth, indicating a robust demand for automotive glass.

Automotive Glass Market Key Players and Strategic Developments

Major companies in the automotive glass market include Saint-Gobain S.A., Magna International Inc., Asahi Glass Co Ltd, Corning Incorporated, and Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., among others. These companies are focusing on strategic partnerships to advance automotive glass technology. For example, Corning Inc. and Hyundai Motor Group partnered to develop augmented reality head-up displays, enhancing driving experiences and vehicle safety.

Trends Shaping the Market

Several key trends are influencing the automotive glass market:

• Integration of Smart Glass Technology: Adoption of smart glass for improved functionality and aesthetics.

• Lightweight and Eco-Friendly Materials: Increased use of lightweight materials for better fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

• Enhanced Solar Control Glass: Growing use of glass with solar control features to improve energy efficiency.

• Panoramic Sunroof Installations: Rising popularity of panoramic sunroofs for enhanced vehicle comfort.

• Augmented Reality Windshield Displays: Advancements in AR technology for immersive driving experiences.

• Acoustic Glazing: Increasing demand for acoustic glazing to reduce cabin noise.

• ADAS Compatible Glass: Development of glass that supports advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Automotive Glass Market Segmentation

The automotive glass market is segmented as follows:

• By Product: Tempered Glass, Laminated Glass, Other Products

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

• By Application: Windshield, Sidelite, Sunroof, Backlite

• By End-Use: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive glass market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance due to rapid automotive production growth and increasing vehicle ownership in the region. The market dynamics and growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific are detailed in the comprehensive report.

Automotive Glass Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Glass Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive glass market size, automotive glass market drivers and trends, automotive glass market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automotive glass market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

