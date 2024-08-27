Focused on Youth, Forward for Future: the 2024 WLA Forum Sustains to Support the Development of Youth

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young talents are the group with the most innovative passion and ability. With a mission of supporting the development of youth, the World Laureates Association (the WLA) and the WLA Forum seek to build an open and inclusive academic ecosystem for international young scientists.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The 2024 WLA Forum will be held in Shanghai from October 25-27, 2024. A total of 120 target invited or recommended young scientists will join this year's forum. They work at top universities and prestigious academic institutions across 15 countries and regions, such as the Max Planck Institute, the University of California, and the CNRS.

These great minds are either the best in their research domains or leaders in emerging disciplines. Their research fields cover from mathematics and physics to chemistry, life science and more.

Three events are ready for the youth.

The WLA Young Scientists Forum will gather young scientists and eminent scientists, including seven or more Nobel laureates, to rethink the dialectical relationship between scientific excellence and innovation, and find effective ways to transform knowledge and creativity into tangible influence, and create greater social value.

The WLA Young Scientists HUB and Poster Session will provide opportunities for young participants to share their latest achievements and connect with like-minded peers.

It is crucial for early-career scientists to have access to expert advice. The forum provides a platform where young scientists can exchange ideas and senior peers can provide support for the new generation.

John H. Schwarz, the 2014 Breakthrough Prize Laureate in Fundamental Physics, was impressed by changes brought by the Forum. "The right directions, sociology of all the professions, ways, many more minorities and international collaborations and cooperation," he said, "I hope those trends will continue."

The academic bond also extends from the forum to the world. When a group of 2023 WLA Forum participants attended the World Young Scientist Summit earlier this year, they proudly identified themselves as "WLA Forum alumni". And the alumni network continues to grow: 77 young scientists will join the 2024 WLA Forum for the first time.

With global collaboration and interactions across generations, the WLA Forum sustains to create a sustainable dialogue mechanism where innovation thrives, minds connect and young scientists are empowered.

Official Website of the 2024 WLA Forum: https://2024.wlaforum.com/en

Source: The WLA Forum

Contact for media only: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.