Justice Department Sues Pennsylvania Man for Physically Obstructing Access to Reproductive Health Services in Violation of Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act

The Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit today in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against a man for violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. The FACE Act is a federal statute that prohibits use of force, threats of force or physical obstruction against anyone for seeking or providing reproductive health services.

The lawsuit alleges that, on Aug. 27, 2021, Matthew Connolly violated the FACE Act by intentionally creating a physical obstruction at a reproductive health clinic in Philadelphia. In particular, the complaint alleges that the defendant, after entering the clinic, barricaded himself inside one of the clinic’s bathrooms and that his actions forced the clinic to shut down for the day, requiring the intervention of the local police. As a result, at least 44 appointments had to be re-scheduled. The complaint seeks monetary penalties and injunctive relief as provided by the FACE Act.

“The defendant engaged in conduct calculated to shut down a reproductive health clinic for an entire day, forcing the evacuation of the clinic’s patients and obstructing access to reproductive health services. The FACE Act prohibits conduct intended to interfere with access to reproductive healthcare,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department is committed to enforcing the FACE Act to ensure that providers can continue to deliver legal reproductive health services and that patients can obtain them.”

For additional information about the Civil Rights Division and Special Litigation Section, please visit www.justice.gov/crt/special-litigation-section. Those interested in learning more about the FACE act can visit www.justice.gov/crt/freedom-access-clinic-entrances-places-religious-worship. Past FACE Act cases handled by the Special Litigation Section can be found at www.justice.gov/crt/special-litigation-section-cases-and-matters#face.