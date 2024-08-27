TRAFFIC DELAY on County Route 42, Andell Road, to Begin Monday, August 26, 2024

Page Content

HARRISON COUNTY, WV – There will be a traffic delay on County Route 42, Andell Road, from the junction of WV 20 to the junction of 23/9, Brushy Fork Road, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2024, through Friday, August 30, 2024, for paving, and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​