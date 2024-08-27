SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 27, 2024.



OKX Launches 'Level Up with OKX' Campaign Featuring 100,000 USDT Reward Pool

OKX today launched its 'Level Up with OKX' campaign, featuring an impressive reward pool of 100,000 USDT. This campaign aims to engage new users and first-time traders on OKX, offering them the opportunity to enhance their trading skills and receive rewards.



The 'Level Up with OKX' campaign will run from August 26, 2024, at 00:00 UTC to September 15, 2024, at 23:59 UTC, providing participants with a three-week window to showcase their trading skills and compete to claim a share of the reward pool.

Key highlights of the campaign:

A tiered reward pool that increases with total trading volume, starting at 10,000 USDT and potentially reaching up to 70,000 USDT

Unlockable prize pool tiers at 80 million, 150 million, 210 million, 250 million and 320 million USDT total trading volume

A bonus 20,000 USDT shared milestone reward pool unlocked when cumulative trading volume reaches 150 million USDT Eligibility for the bonus pool requires trading more than 5,000 USDT during the competition

An exclusive 5 USDT referral reward for inviting friends to join and trade, limited to the first 2,000 successful referrals

To participate, eligible users simply need to click the "Join Now" button on the campaign page and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria, including completing KYC verification. The campaign is designed to be inclusive, welcoming both new crypto enthusiasts and experienced traders switching to OKX to test their skills and potentially claim a share of the reward pool.

To learn more about 'Level Up with OKX,' click here.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.