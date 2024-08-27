Cook Islands Showcase Successful Invasive Species Management Initiatives at the Sixth PILN Meeting

15 August 2024, Rarotonga, Cook Islands - Island nations face daily challenges from various invasive animal and plant species, which significantly threaten biodiversity, climate resilience, and island ecosystems. These invasive species can also severely impact agriculture, food security, and human health. However, the small size and isolation of many islands offer unique opportunities to prevent new invasions and eradicate existing ones.

The Pacific Invasive Learning Network (PILN) connects Pacific professionals and practitioners, enabling them to share knowledge, expertise, tools, and ideas essential for managing invasive species effectively and sustainably.

This year, PILN held its sixth meeting in Rarotonga, hosted by the Government of Cook Islands. During this meeting, the Cook Islands officially became a member of the learning network, demonstrating a strong commitment to enhancing national invasive species management efforts.

“We are always encouraging our Pacific island countries and territories to join networks like the PILN which facilitate the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices and meetings and workshops provide platforms for sharing success stories and challenges,” said Mr. David Moverley, the SPREP Invasive Species Adviser.

“Strong support from government agencies and PRISMSS, can provide the necessary resources and technical assistance needed by the region for the effective and sustainable implementation of invasive species management projects,” he further added.

The meeting provided a platform for the Cook Islands to highlight successful invasive species management initiatives, such as the rat eradication programme on Palmerston Island. This programme, funded by the New Zealand Managing Invasive Species for Climate Change Adaptation in the Pacific (MISCCAP) Project and executed through the Pacific Regional Invasive Species Management Support Service (PRISMSS) Predator Free Pacific Programme, was supported by the Palmerston Island Government and community, Te Ipukarea Society, Ministry of Agriculture, NES, and PRISMSS partner the New Zealand Department of Conservation.





The island is already seeing the benefits of removing these pests, with increasing bird populations, secure fruit and vegetable supplies, and more productive coral reefs, all contributing to the local community’s resilience to climate change impacts.

During the sixth PILN meeting, the Honourable Mr. Albert Nicholas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Environment of Cook Islands, stated, “Over the years, the Cook Islands has worked hard towards removing and controlling a number of different invasive species.”



He highlighted efforts such as the introduction of biological controls on Rarotonga, the development of biosecurity strategies for the northern group islands, removal of rats on Suwarrow, and the myna eradication from the island of Atiu as being the focus of recent operations towards addressing the issue of invasive species in the Cook Islands.

After six years of no reported mynas on Ātiu, the Cook Islands Natural Heritage Trust successfully eradicated an initial population of around 6,000 mynas from Ātiu, making it the world’s largest island-based myna eradication project.

The seven-year project, which concluded in 2016, eradicated about 27,000 mynas on a heavily forested island of 2,900 hectares. The eradication was requested by the Ātiu Island Council and was funded by the Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF) of Conservation International, with extensive in-kind contributions from Air Rarotonga and Atiu Villas.

Plans are currently in place to start removing rats from the island of Takutea. A War on Weeds programme is being initiated on Rarotonga and Mauke islands, and restoration sites through the PRISMSS Resilient Ecosystems, Resilient Community programme are being developed on the island of Atiu and potentially the Takitumu Conservation Area in Rarotonga.

During a field trip as part of the week-long PILN meeting, participants had the opportunity to visit the Takitumu Conservation Area and sites of several weed species where their natural enemies were present including the African tulip gall mite and leaf beetle, grand balloon vine rust, and red postman butterfly, among other Natural Enemy-Natural Solutions (NENS) initiatives undertaken with Landcare Manaaki Whenua Research in coordination with PRISMSS.

The Cook Islands has been particularly active in recent years, releasing seven natural enemies to control six weed species since 2016 and remains the only place where both African tulip natural enemies have been established.

The Cook Islands has also pledged US$1 million towards the upcoming Global Environment Fund regional invasive species project, which aims to restore ecosystem resilience in the Pacific by reducing the impacts of invasive species.

“In the Cook Islands, we’re prioritising invasive species efforts as we’ve allocated a significant portion of our GEF-8 budget towards combating these issues,” commented Mr. Halatoa Fua, Director of the Cook Islands NES.

“Our new Environment Bill includes an article on the impact of invasive species, strengthening their prevention and management. We acknowledge the importance of science and data in our invasive species intervention strategies and monitoring programmes.”

The NES Director further added that a “whole of society and whole of government approach is required to effectively prevent, manage, and raise awareness about invasive species on islands.”

He noted the successful implementation of invasive species interventions in Suwarrow, Palmerston Island, Takitumu Conservation Trust, and other projects in the Cook Islands, while also recognising that eradication and control efforts may take months or years to be truly successful.

PILN enables multi-disciplinary country teams to collaborate on strategies with critical input from other national teams and experts from throughout the region, resulting in a common vision and a plan for effective conservation action. National PILN Teams bring together agencies responsible for invasive species management, including those overseeing agriculture, natural resource management, international trade and border control, as well as environment and conservation.

The PILN meeting is made possible with funding support from the Global Environment Facility-funded GEF 6 Regional Invasives Project, the European Union-funded PROTEGE project, the New Zealand Government-funded Managing Invasive Species for Climate Change Adaptation in the Pacific (MISCCAP) project, and support from the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) through the PRISMSS programme.

With support from PRISMSS and learning networks like PILN, the Cook Islands will continue its battle against invasive species.

