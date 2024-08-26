*Updated with Video* MPD Searching for Suspect in Northeast Burglary
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect who burglarized a business in Northeast.
On Saturday, August 24, 2024, at approximately 3:51 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered a business in the 500 block of H Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/rqfkoHsoP7s
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24130295
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.