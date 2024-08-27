Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Hamilton and Levy Counties
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- FEMA has opened Disaster Recovery Centers in Hamilton and Levy counties to provide one-on-one help to Floridians affected by Hurricane Debby.
Center locations:
Hamilton County
Court House Annex/Chamber of Commerce
1153 NW U.S. Highway 41
Jasper, FL 32052
Open 4 p.m.–8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday-Sunday until further notice
Levy County
Inglis Town Hall
135 Highway 40 W
Inglis, FL 34449
Open 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday until further notice
To find other center locations for Hurricane Debby go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.
Homeowners and renters in Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Sarasota, Suwannee and Taylor counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Florida and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.
The quickest way to apply for FEMA assistance is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video on how to apply visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.
For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.
###
FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.
FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination
on the grounds of race, color, nationality, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English
proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA
Office of Civil Rights if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Office of Civil
Rights can be contacted at FEMA-OCR@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.