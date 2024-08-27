ERF Round 2: reducing the power bills of small businesses

Release date: 27/08/24

Small businesses can now apply for grants of up to $50,000 to help reduce their energy bills, under Round 2 of the Malinauskas Government’s $154 million Economic Recovery Fund (ERF).

The grants will range from $2,500 to a maximum of $50,000, subject to a matching contribution by the applicant, and will help up to 8000 small businesses invest to reduce their energy costs.

The grants can be used for investments including:

Purchasing and installing power supply and generation equipment (such as batteries and solar panels);

Purchasing and installing more energy efficient appliances (above 4-star rating air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers & dishwashers)

Purchasing/adopting automation technologies that result in greater energy efficiency.

Building improvements to ensure more efficient heating and/or cooling.

There has been a total of $20 million allocated to the second round of the ERF. Grants will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis until the allocation has been exhausted.

The release of the second round follows the Malinauskas Government recently announcing the successful applicants to the first round of the ERF.

In the first round, the government supported 17 businesses with a total of $26.3 million to 12 manufacturing and 5 tourism businesses, to help them invest in their operations, facilitating almost $220 million in investment overall.

Businesses can register their interest for round two of the ERF – a Malinauskas Labor Government election commitment – through the Office for Small and Family Business website at business.sa.gov.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

South Australian businesses are feeling the pinch of the increased cost of doing business.

The second round of the ERF is aimed at helping businesses to reduce these costs.

We are the best place in the nation to do business, according to the Business Council of Australia.

Today’s announcement further highlights why this is the case.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

We are supporting small businesses to combat cost of living pressures.

This grant will halve the cost of purchasing energy efficient equipment for small business owners and then will continue to deliver savings by reducing their power bills for the long-term.

For many, it will be the difference between being able to invest in measures that will significantly reduce their power costs – which we know is one of the biggest imposts to small businesses.

Attributable to Phillip Saloniklis, GM Adelaide, Electrolux Group

Consumers today, including small businesses, are definitely focused on the environment.

From a design point of view, energy efficiency is front of mind when it comes to our appliances.

Electrolux’s vision is “Shaping living for the better.”