The Los Angeles Kings 2024-2025 Season Overview

Explore the Los Angeles Kings' 2024-2025 season with detailed coverage of roster changes, strategic shifts, and key moments throughout the season

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Kings begin the 2024-25 NHL season with a mixture of hope and guarded optimism following their growth over the previous season. The Kings posted a third-worst goals-against average of 2.56 per game last season and jumped into the playoffs on a high note. Their defensive play was one of the primary reasons for their success, but their scoring, especially during the postseason, left a lot to be desired, and new head coach Jim Hiller, has stressed the need to find some more offence without sacrificing the stout defence they played last season.

The team plays its home games at Crypto.com Arena, CA.

Key Points for the Upcoming Season

Coaching and System Changes:

But with Jim Hiller now the permanent head coach, expect the team to try to become more of what he was with the Storm, after significantly boosting the team’s offensive prowess without losing the defence that has become the West Coast’s calling card.

Goaltending:

The Kings will have a tandem of goaltenders in David Rittich and Darcy Kuemper. Rittich was solid last season, but Kuemper has to regain form after a trying season with the Capitals. Together, however, they must be, because the Kings play a very defensive game.

Roster Adjustments:

The Kings roster has changed a lot since they last won, with several new additions who have filled the lineup. There have also been attempts to insert younger players in the lineup. The defence core is still balance around middle age veterans Drew Doughty and Mikey Anderson with Brandt Clarke, who is expected to play a bigger role.

Schedule and Road Challenges:

The Kings, who play seven of their first eight games on the road (a scheduling quirk and arena renovations are necessitating a March road trip to start the season) and finish the year with seven of their last nine at home, will have a month-long stretch from mid-November to mid-December in which they’ll play eight of nine at home, but will need to stand up to the rigours of that road-heavy start to the season early on, and the back-loaded homestand could prove to be a difference-maker during a playoff push.

Expectations and Outlook

The Kings appear ready to compete, but only if their offence can match the improvement of their defence. They’re not quite a contender yet – the addition of several impact players and a reliable tandem of goaltenders would vault them to that level – but a deep run in the playoffs is possible. The Kings appear to be building for the future, and could make a play for a deeper run over the coming seasons if the time is right.

In all, the Kings are trending to be a playoff team, but it will depend on how well they are able to balance their defensive strengths with the need for increased offensive output.

For more information, individuals can access the “LA.hockey” official website.

Contact Details:

Business Name: LA Hockey

Contact Name: Alexander Del Rey

Contact Email: Info@liveentertainment.guide

Country: United States

Website: https://la.hockey/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.