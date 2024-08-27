Work on Magellan Avenue near Frear Street Aug. 26-30
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will continue emergency repairs requiring the closure of a section of city-owned Magellan Avenue between Frear Street and Miller Street Monday, Aug. 26 through Friday, Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vehicular traffic will be detoured around the closure. A full closure is needed to accommodate the crane used in the drain line repairs. Weather-permitting, crews will replace the 24-inch pipe, fill and repave by Friday, Aug. 30. HDOT staff will be on-site to assess the traffic situation at the closure.
An update will be provided when the repairs are complete and the closure is no longer needed.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.