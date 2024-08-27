Work on Magellan Avenue near Frear Street Aug. 26-30

Main, News Posted on Aug 26, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) will continue emergency repairs requiring the closure of a section of city-owned Magellan Avenue between Frear Street and Miller Street Monday, Aug. 26 through Friday, Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vehicular traffic will be detoured around the closure. A full closure is needed to accommodate the crane used in the drain line repairs. Weather-permitting, crews will replace the 24-inch pipe, fill and repave by Friday, Aug. 30. HDOT staff will be on-site to assess the traffic situation at the closure.

An update will be provided when the repairs are complete and the closure is no longer needed.

