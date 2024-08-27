APRA releases quarterly private health insurance statistics for June 2024
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its quarterly private health insurance (PHI) publication for the June 2024 quarter.
This edition of the publication covers statistics on membership, coverage, benefits paid, medical gap, medical devices or human tissue products, and medical services.
The June 2024 PHI statistical publication is available at: Quarterly private health insurance statistics.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.