APRA releases quarterly private health insurance statistics for June 2024

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its quarterly private health insurance (PHI) publication for the June 2024 quarter.

This edition of the publication covers statistics on membership, coverage, benefits paid, medical gap, medical devices or human tissue products, and medical services.

The June 2024 PHI statistical publication is available at: Quarterly private health insurance statistics

