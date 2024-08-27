Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ibotta and European Wax and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) and European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA)

On August 13, 2024, Ibotta released its second quarter 2024 financial results, revealing a net loss of $34 million, a 19% decline in direct-to-consumer redemptions, and a 7% reduction of direct-to-consumer redeemers.

On this news, Ibotta’s stock price fell $15.53, or 26.7%, to close at $42.66 per share on August 14, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

On August 14, 2024, European Wax issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of its fiscal year. Among other items, European Wax lowered its 2024 revenue forecast to a range of $216 million to $221 million, compared to prior guidance of $225 million to $232 million, and lowered its net income forecast to a range of $19 million to $22 million, compared to prior guidance of $22 million to $25 million.

On this news, European Wax's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 14, 2024.

