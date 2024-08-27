Secretary Mayorkas Delivers Remarks at the Third Trilateral Meeting

Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas delivered the following remarks at the Third Trilateral Meeting in Cartagena, Colombia

Thank you, Foreign Minister Murillo and the people of Colombia, for hosting us in Cartagena for this third Trilateral Meeting between Colombia, Panama, and the United States. This is my second trip to Colombia as the United States Secretary of Homeland Security – I appreciate the hospitality your country has again shown me, and our entire delegation, for the partnership that our countries share, including on security matters. It was a privilege to continue the conversation we began in June, when Foreign Minister Murillo visited Washington, and to further expand our cooperation.

I also thank Minister of Foreign Affairs Martinez-Acha for joining this meeting on behalf of the Panamanian people, and I am grateful for the close collaboration our countries have had and continue to have. Last month, I was honored to lead President Biden’s delegation to President Mulino’s inauguration – we greatly appreciate the new Mulino Administration’s energy and commitment to deepening our partnership.

In this historically challenging moment, for our Hemisphere and for the world, the United States believes that open, effective partnership between governments, based on mutual respect, is essential to our individual and shared security. Regional challenges require regional solutions.

That is why our region’s collaborative efforts were formalized under the framework of the Los Angeles Declaration for Migration and Protection.

It is why the United States is grateful for both the Government of Colombia’s and the Government of Panama’s efforts to date – in working to mitigate irregular migration flows humanely; in addressing the root causes of irregular migration; in developing innovative partnerships to help intending migrants identify and seek lawful pathways; and in combatting transnational crime and targeting human smugglers who exploit the vulnerable.

The Biden-Harris Administration is eager to continue expanding the collaboration among our three countries, as well as with our partners throughout the Hemisphere, in implementing, and strictly enforcing, a strategy for addressing the historic migratory flows that are challenging our countries. That is why my colleagues and I are here in Cartagena today.

The progress our three countries made today, and the continued cooperation of our teams in the weeks ahead, will contribute significantly to our collective and to our individual security. It will reduce the smuggling of people through the Gulf of Urabá and the Darién province. It will lead to concrete and realistic actions that hold smugglers accountable. It will further our work to promote regularization; improve control and regulation mechanisms for those in transit; bolster information sharing; and address mechanisms of protection for the vulnerable.

It is my – it is our – sincere hope that the work we are engaged in, as sovereign nations and as partners, will lay the foundation for the security and prosperity of all our people and for our region.

There is no more fundamental responsibility of any government than to safeguard its homeland and its people. Colombia, Panama, and the United States share that principle, and we are working together to fulfill that responsibility.

I again thank Minister Murillo and Minister Martinez-Acha for their partnership, for their friendship, and for the opportunity to join them here in Cartagena today.