MyCarrierPortal and FreightValidate Partner to Elevate Freight Industry Integrity and Combat Fraud

MCP and FreightValidate: An Unstoppable Force Against Fraud

This collaboration underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and security by using objective data to protect our industry.

MyCarrierPortal and FreightValidate are allies in a shared mission to elevate our industry to new standard in transparency and security. We’re here to protect, innovate, and lead the way forward.” — Meg Boaz, Director of Business Development

SIMI VALLEY, CA, US, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyCarrierPortal MCP ) and FreightValidate are proud to announce a strategic partnership that is set to revolutionize the freight industry by prioritizing integrity, trust, and a unified fight against fraud. In an era where security and transparency are more crucial than ever, this collaboration is poised to redefine how brokers and shippers secure their shipments, making compliance the bedrock of our industry.The freight industry faces an ongoing battle against fraud, with bad actors finding new ways to exploit vulnerabilities. Automated systems, while powerful, can sometimes fall short in detecting fraudulent applications and misrepresented credentials. That's where MCP and FreightValidate step in—bringing together cutting-edge technology and rigorous manual validation to ensure that only reliable and trustworthy carriers are engaged."Our partnership with FreightValidate is more than just about technology; it's about leading the charge for a safer, more transparent industry," said Jay Pelkey, CEO of MyCarrierPortal. "Together, we're ensuring that compliance isn’t just a checkbox, but the foundation on which our industry stands."Going beyond the surface with two systems, one goal; MCP and FreightValidate each bring unique strengths to the table, creating a comprehensive solution that leaves no stone unturned. MyCarrierPortal excels in monitoring reports, blocks, and ratings, giving customers the insights they need to make informed decisions. FreightValidate goes beyond surface-level checks, diving deep into operational histories and validating concrete affiliations, principal places of business, and compliance with federal law. By combining these strengths, customers gain access to a holistic view of their carriers, empowering them to make the best decisions for their business.The integrity of the supply chain hinges on the reliability of its carriers. By validating carrier details with unprecedented accuracy, MCP and FreightValidate protect the supply chain from disruptions caused by unreliable carriers who may fail to deliver goods on time or at all. This partnership is about more than just vetting—it’s about safeguarding valuable cargo from theft, damage, or loss during transit."Our goal is simple: to protect and strengthen the entire industry," said Dale Prax, CEO of FreightValidate. "Through our Delta program—‘Don’t Even Let Them Aboard’—we’re taking a proactive stance against bad actors who’ve slipped through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration vetting and registration process. We’re not just catching them after the fact; we’re stopping them before they can even do business."In an industry governed by stringent regulations like 49 CFR and MAP-21, compliance is non-negotiable. MCP and FreightValidate’s combined approach ensures that carriers meet federal and state regulations, protecting stakeholders from legal penalties, operational disruptions, and potential liabilities. But compliance isn’t just about avoiding pitfalls—it’s about supporting companies that genuinely follow the rules, ensuring they’re not falsely labeled as bad actors.This partnership represents a significant step forward in the fight against fraud. By joining forces, MCP and FreightValidate are not just reacting to threats; they’re actively preventing them, raising the bar for industry standards. This collaboration isn’t about the bottom line—it’s about doing what’s right for the industry, ensuring that trust and integrity are at the forefront of every transaction."MyCarrierPortal and FreightValidate are more than just partners—we’re allies in a shared mission to elevate the freight industry to new heights of transparency and security," Meg Boaz added. "We’re here to protect, to innovate, and to lead the way forward."For more information on how MCP and FreightValidate are revolutionizing freight security, visit MyCarrierPortal.com and FreightValidate.com.

Strengthening Trust and Security in the Supply Chain MyCarrierPortal and FreightValidate Unite

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.