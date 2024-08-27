V Digital Services Earns Prestigious Product of the Year Sammy Award in 2024

V Digital Services

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V Digital Services is delighted to announce its selection as a winner in the 2024 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards (aka Sammys) by the Business Intelligence Group. This recognition signifies our exceptional achievement in the Product of the Year category, reflecting our unwavering commitment to innovation and client service.

"We are honored to recognize V Digital Services for their achievement in the Product of the Year - Data category," states Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at Business Intelligence Group. "Their innovative solution is empowering businesses to gain deeper customer insights and optimize sales and marketing strategies."

We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious award and to be recognized among such esteemed companies," said Gerard Goroski, chief information officer of V Digital Services’ parent company Voice Media Group. "With major browsers having sunsetted cookies and Google’s push to give users more control over their privacy settings in Chrome, both advertisers and publishers will be significantly impacted by this shift. This accolade underscores our commitment to staying ahead of these evolving changes by delivering innovative solutions that empower our clients to navigate these challenges while continuing to foster meaningful customer engagement and business growth.”

V Digital Services’ award-winning Prospect Hub is a forward-thinking first-party data solution that empowers businesses to identify, enrich, and manage their first-party data. Leveraging the power of our robust identity network, Prospect Hub enables companies to capture and own their first-party data, allowing them to enhance customer profiles and improve their remarketing efforts, resulting in lower costs and higher conversions.

About V Digital Services

As the digital marketing division of Voice Media Group, V Digital Services operates in over 300 cities across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, the agency specializes in providing top-tier white-label solutions to an expanding network of affiliated media entities and agencies. Leveraging a diverse team of experts in local and organic SEO, paid media, web services, email marketing, and first-party data solutions, V Digital Services stands as a reliable resource in the ever-evolving digital landscape. The agency's team of Google-certified specialists also fulfills the role of an in-house digital marketing hub for renowned VMG publications, including Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, New Times Broward-Palm Beach, and the Dallas Observer.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

