Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on indecent exposure to a minor warrant
LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Laredo Port of Entry this weekend encountered a man wanted in the Dallas area on an outstanding felony warrant for a sex-related offense involving a child.
“As the summer travel season starts to draw to a close, our vigilant CBP officers apprehended a senior citizen man wanted on a felony warrant for an alleged sex crime involving a child,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “These types of apprehensions aptly illustrate the importance of CBP’s border security mission and reflect our continued commitment to keeping our communities safe.”
On Saturday, Aug. 24, CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred bus passenger Zeferino Gonzalez Salas, 66, a lawful permanent U.S. resident, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for indecent exposure to a minor issued by Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. CBP officers transported Gonzalez Salas to Webb County jail for adjudication of the warrant.
The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
