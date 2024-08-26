Medpace Holdings (MEDP) Reveals “Shocking” Bookings Miss, Shares Fall - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.



Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) Investigation:

Medpace Holdings, Inc. is facing scrutiny over its recent financial performance and public statements, with prominent shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman launching an investigation into the company’s actions. The probe centers on the contract research organization’s prior assurances of robust growth and a strengthening backlog, which were contradicted by its most recent earnings report.

On July 23, Medpace sent shockwaves through the market when it revealed a significantly lower-than-expected book-to-bill ratio for the second quarter, a key metric of revenue growth. The company blamed “elevated project cancellations” for the shortfall, a claim that has raised eyebrows among investors and analysts alike.

William Blair analyst Max Smock described the results as “shocking” and “alarming,” noting a stark discrepancy between the company’s previous guidance and the actual performance. The unexpected news caused Medpace’s share price to plummet by 18% on the day of the announcement.

In light of these developments, Hagens Berman has initiated an investigation into whether Medpace may have violated U.S. securities laws.

“We’re focused on whether Medpace may have misled investors about the health of its business,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Medpace should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email MEDP@hbsslaw.com.

