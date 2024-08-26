Calavo Growers to Report Third Quarter Financial Results

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado industry, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended July 31, 2024, after the market closes on Monday, September 9.



About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW) is a global leader in high quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands. Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The Company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.

Investor Contact Julie Kegley, SVP Financial Profiles, Inc. calavo@finprofiles.com 310-622-8246

