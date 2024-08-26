LifeMD to Participate in Three Investor Conferences During September

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of September:



H.C. Wainwright 26 th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 9-11 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Management will deliver a corporate presentation on Monday, September 9 th at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors.



. Management will participate in a panel discussion on Tuesday, September 10 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time. Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference, September 17-19 at the InterContinental New York Barclay. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 18th at 8:35 a.m. Eastern time and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.



LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

