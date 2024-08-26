Agencies team up to protect city watershed and sensitive wetlands near Salmon

Over the past five years, 9,600 feet of fence has been constructed in the area, including over 3,000 feet of fence surrounding a unique wetland, referred to as a fen. Fens are permanently saturated wetlands that provide important amphibian and wildlife habitat, as well as provide important sources of municipal water. The unique wetland and surrounding area also provide crucial fawning and calving habitat for deer and elk.

The bottom wire is slightly higher, and the top wire is slightly lower than a traditional livestock fence. These modified heights, combined with the two wire strands being smooth rather than barbed, dramatically decreases the risk of wildlife entanglements resulting in injury or death.

Additional wildlife-friendly fence is planned in the area, as well as other future forest health projects including aspen restoration, mechanical treatments such as mastication, and prescribed fire.