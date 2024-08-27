Brazilian Study Proposes Strategies for Student Retention

Gustavo Gonçalves presents the findings of the study on student retention in higher education institutions at a conference in the United Arab Emirates

A Brazilian study led by Gustavo Gonçalves reveals critical strategies for improving student retention in higher education institutions.

SãO PAULO, SP, BRASIL, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brazilian researchers recently published a study in the Sage Journal , revealing essential discoveries about student retention in higher education institutions (HEIs). The study analyzed 125 articles published between 2014 and 2022, combining a systematic review with bibliometric methods to map the key trends and challenges these institutions face.The investigation highlighted three main areas of study on student retention. Two of these areas focus on the institutional perspective, emphasizing how HEIs play a crucial role in reducing dropout rates and creating an environment that fosters students' academic success. The findings reinforce the importance of strategic and proactive actions by institutions to meet students' needs more comprehensively and effectively.The third area of research centers on the students, examining the factors that influence their persistence and completion of courses. Using techniques such as Principal Component Analysis (PCA) and network analysis, the study successfully mapped the current landscape of retention research. In addition to identifying the most influential themes and works, the researchers pointed out important directions for future investigations in the field.For the study's lead author, Gustavo Gonçalves, PhD in Business Administration and CEO of Mkt4edu , the research holds significant value for the Brazilian educational market. "Understanding the factors influencing student retention is essential for institutions to develop effective strategies. This study provides a detailed map of the areas that need more attention, allowing the educational market in Brazil to adapt and evolve to meet students' needs better," stated Gonçalves.The conclusions of this study serve as a guide for new research and institutional strategies, highlighting the complexity of the topic and the need for multifaceted approaches to improve student retention. Although the bibliometric method used presents some limitations, the researchers took measures to mitigate these issues, including using the Scopus and WoS (Web of Science) databases and analyzing complementary keywords.The study suggests that further research is needed to understand better the specific contexts in which retention strategies are applied. Replicating this study in different scenarios and conducting meta-analyses could offer even deeper insights into retention challenges in higher education.The study was conducted by researchers Gustavo Gonçalves, Fernando Antonio Ribeiro Serra, José Eduardo Storopoli, Isabel Cristina Scafuto, and Diego Nogueira Rafael and can be read in its entirety here: Undergraduate Student Retention Activities: Challenges and Research Agenda

