Service Credit Union Announces Partnership With Pro Golfer Keegan Bradley

Bradley, a New England native, is the winner of seven tour events, including the 2011 PGA Championship. He also won the recent 2024 BMW Championship and will be captaining the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York. Bradley was born in Vermont and spent time in Portsmouth, NH, home to Service Credit Union’s corporate headquarters, when his father was an assistant pro at Portsmouth Country Club. He is a graduate of Hopkinton High School, where he won the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 state championship.

"We are thrilled to work with Keegan. From his roots in New England to his exceptional drive and dedication on the golf course, he is a perfect fit to represent the Service Credit Union brand,” said Tyler Kuhn, Service Credit Union VP-Marketing and Digital Strategy.

About Service Credit Union

Service Credit Union is dedicated to providing a banking experience that improves our members’ lives and the communities in which they live. Established in 1957 to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community, and now the largest credit union in New Hampshire, with over $5 billion in assets and 50 branch locations in the New England Region and Germany, we continue to provide a better future to our members all over the world. To learn more about Service Credit Union, please visit www.servicecu.org .

