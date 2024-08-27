Recruiting for Good to Help Fund Gymnastics Investment for Girl Student Athletes

Have a company in US that loves to support US Women Gymnastics? Retain Recruiting for Good for search 10% of placement fees will help fund investments in girl student athletes competing in Gymnastics www.SupportStudentAthletes.com Have a company in US that loves to support US Women Gymnastics? Retain Recruiting for Good for search 10% of placement fees will help fund investments in girl student athletes competing in Gymnastics www.SponsorTeamUSA.com Gymnastics for Good inspired by exceptionally talented 12 year old girl 'Grips & Flips;' who works on Girls Design Tomorrow Program www.GymnasticsforGood.com

When a company retains Recruiting for Good for a search; 10% of placement fee earned will be invested in a gymnast and student athlete living anywhere in USA.

Retain Recruiting for Good to help sponsor Gymnastics for Good!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good & Girls Design Tomorrow

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl causes.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Did you know less than 2% of all U.S. giving goes to organizations that fund girls and women!"Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; help fund Gymnastics for Good Recruiting for Good will invest 10% of placement fee earned toward a gymnast (mental/strength development, gym, coaches, clinics); who is also an excellent student athlete. How to Help Fund Gymnastics for Good?1. Company sends an open position to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.2. Recruiting for Good finds company an employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Upon completion of guarantee period; Recruiting for Good will invest 10% of placement fee to benefit gymnast.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We are on a sweet mission to help Sponsor US Athletes for 2028 Olympics; join is to make a lasting difference in girls' lives!"AboutLove to support girls and sponsor US gymnasts for 2028 LA Olympics? Retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals; and 10% of our finder's fees will be invested in gymnastics (who excel in school and sports). Recruiting for Good will invest in gyms, mental/physical development, coaches (experts), camps, and clinics. To learn more visit www.SponsorStudentAthletes.com Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!

Gymnastics for Good inspired by exceptionally talented 12 year old girl 'Grips & Flips;' who works on Girls Design Tomorrow Program www.GymnasticsforGood.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.