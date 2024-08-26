WEEX WE-Launch Celebrates DOGS Launch with Zero Fees and a 1,000,000 DOGS Giveaway





SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEEX Exchange , a premier global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of DOGSUSDT perpetual on 26 August 2024, 21:00 (UTC+8) as part of an exclusive WE-Launch event. This event introduces DOGS to the WEEX platform with unparalleled opportunities for traders and participants. As part of the celebration, WEEX is offering zero trading fees on DOGSUSDT perpetual pairs and a substantial airdrop of 1,000,000 DOGS tokens.

Introduction of the DOGS Token

The DOGS token draws inspiration from Spotty, a beloved mascot designed by Pavel Durov, the founder of TON, for the Telegram community. Embodying the unique spirit and culture of Telegram, DOGS goes beyond being just a fun token; it serves a noble cause. According to the project’s community announcement, all proceeds from the sale of DOGS tokens will be donated to support orphanages and children’s homes, continuing Spotty’s charitable legacy.

DOGS Airdrop Period and Participation Details

Airdrop Period: 24 August 2024, 23:00 (UTC+7) – 27 August 2024, 11:00 (UTC+7)

During this limited-time event, WEEX is offering users several ways to participate and benefit from the DOGS launch:

1. Commit WXT to Share 1,000,000 DOGS Tokens for Free

By committing WXT through WEEX WE-Launch during the event, participants will have the chance to share in a pool of 1,000,000 DOGS tokens.

How to Participate in WEEX WE-Launch: DOGS





Commit WXT: Users can commit WXT (WEEX’s native token) through the WEEX WE-Launch platform to earn DOGS tokens.







WXT Committing Pool Details : Total Reward : 1,000,000 DOGS Minimum Commit : 1,000 WXT Maximum Commit : 500,000 WXT

:

Reward Calculation:

After the WXT committing period ends, the system will calculate the airdrop rewards for each participant.

Estimated Reward = (Current User's Effective Commit / Total Effective Commit of All Users) x Total Reward Pool.

= (Current User's Effective Commit / Total Effective Commit of All Users) x Total Reward Pool. User’s Effective Commit = User’s Actual Stake x Corresponding Tier’s Commit Multiplier.



Note: Committed WXT remains accessible for participation in multiple projects concurrently, with no lock-in or staking requirements.

2. DOGS Share 2 Earn: Spread the News & Win a Share of 2000 USDT

In addition to the WXT committing pool, WEEX is also launching the “DOGS Share 2 Earn” campaign, where participants can win a share of 2000 USDT by spreading the word about DOGS.

How to Participate:

Sign Up : Register on WEEX during the event period (24 - 27 August 2024).

: Register on WEEX during the event period (24 - 27 August 2024). Repost : Share the official DOGS launch post on social media platform X .

: Share the official on social media platform . Fill the Form: Complete the registration by filling out a Google Form provided by WEEX.



Note: The $2000 USDT prize pool will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to those who register and lock in their rewards through the form.

WEEX Futures Pro: The Ideal Platform for Perpetual Futures Trading

With the launch of DOGSUSDT perpetual futures, WEEX continues to enhance its offering of advanced trading tools and user-friendly features, ensuring that traders can capitalize on market opportunities effectively.

Key Features:

Zero Trading Fees : Take advantage of fee-free trading on DOGS USDT perpetual pairs during the WEEX WE-Launch event.

: Take advantage of fee-free trading on DOGS USDT perpetual pairs during the WEEX WE-Launch event. Advanced Trading Tools : Manage your trades with precision using tools such as stop-loss orders, take-profit orders, and margin controls.

: Manage your trades with precision using tools such as stop-loss orders, take-profit orders, and margin controls. High Liquidity: Enjoy deep liquidity pools for quick and efficient trade execution, even in volatile markets.



About WEEX

Founded in 2018, WEEX has rapidly emerged as a leading cryptocurrency exchange, renowned for its top-tier security and strict adherence to regulatory standards, with licenses from both U.S. and Canadian MSBs. Offering over 400 trading pairs with daily expansions, WEEX consistently pushes the boundaries of crypto innovation, ensuring that traders have access to the most exciting opportunities in the market.

WXT, the platform’s native token, offers users a 30% discount on futures trading fees and exclusive access to VIP events. Through the WEEX Launchpool, WXT holders can participate in unique airdrops, staying ahead in the dynamic digital asset landscape.

WEEX's partnership with Shibarium solidifies its role as the primary platform for launching new projects within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The upcoming WE-Launch event featuring DOGS exemplifies WEEX’s commitment to cutting-edge projects, offering participants zero trading fees and a chance to share in a 1,000,000 DOGS token airdrop.

Central to WEEX's community-driven approach is the WEEX Masons Program , a global network of influencers who promote the platform, uphold its reputation, and support new users, ensuring a vibrant and engaged community.

