PHILIPPINES, August 26 - Press Release

August 24, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINA LAUNCHING FLARES ANEW AT BFAR AIRCRAFT PATROLLING OVER ZAMORA REEF

24 August 2024 It is deeply concerning and must be condemned in the strongest terms the firing of flares by China at a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) aircraft conducting a lawful mission over Zamora reef. Such actions are not only irresponsible but also dangerously provocative. Deploying flares multiple times at a dangerously close distance is neither professional, restrained nor standardized, contrary to China's claims. It's irresponsible, a blatant violation of international law, and a direct threat to the safety of our personnel. It could have led to serious harm or even loss of lives. I call on China to cease these unlawful and extreme actions immediately. China should adhere to international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS) and for the peaceful resolution of disputes in the West Philippine Sea. I call on the international community to join our government in holding China accountable for these reckless actions and reaffirm the importance of respecting international law and the sovereignty of nations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.