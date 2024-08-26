PHILIPPINES, August 26 - Press Release

August 26, 2024 Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the Latest Incident in the West Philippine Sea

August 26, 2024 On National Heroes' Day, we extend our deepest gratitude to the men and women of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the civilians who risk their lives to safeguard our territory in the West Philippine Sea. Your unwavering bravery in standing up to China's continuous bullying deserves more than just a salute--it's a true testament to your heroism. The recent provocations from China from launching flares in the path of our Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) aircraft last Saturday and their dangerous maneuvering on BRP Datu Sanday while operating from Hasa-Hasa Shoal to Escoda Shoal yesterday are not just uncalled for but a blatant disregard of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. These actions are a clear violation of our sovereign rights over our 200 nautical mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). We urge the international community, especially our friends and allies, to join us in demanding that China cease these aggressive actions and work towards maintaining peace and stability in the region considering that the Philippines and China have reached an understanding on the provisional agreement for the resupply mission.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.