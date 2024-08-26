PHILIPPINES, August 26 - Press Release

August 26, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN NANCY BINAY

on the ramming of PH supply vessel near Hasa-Hasa and Escoda Shoals, WPS We call upon the government of the People's Republic of China to immediately cease and desist from all inflammatory actions that test the limits of our nation's goodwill. These inhumane and unjustifiable actions taken by the Chinese Coast Guard against BRP Datu Sanday on a lawful resupply mission on August 25 are clear acts of aggression that endanger the lives of our brave servicemen. The CCG's unwarranted acts are not only a violation of international law but also a blatant disregard for the kindness and patience that the Philippine government has consistently shown in addressing maritime disputes in a peaceful manner. We will continue to stand firm in our commitment to securing our territorial rights and safeguarding the welfare of our people. The Philippines, as a peace-loving nation, will continue to pursue diplomatic avenues to resolve these disputes, but let it be clear: Our resolve to defend our sovereignty and our people is unshakeable.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.