Idaho Fish and Game Commission and SE Idaho conservation officer recognized at recent WAFWA award ceremony

Pogue-Elms Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award

Cody Allen has worked as a conservation officer in Idaho Fish and Game’s Southeast Region for 12 years. Since becoming the regional investigator in 2017, he has been an instrumental part of every major wildlife-related criminal investigation in southeast Idaho from doing initial undercover work to the filing of criminal charges.

The cases are often extensive, complicated investigations involving many search warrants, multiple felony indictments, misdemeanor charges, and sometimes coordination with other states’ wildlife agencies.

One recent noteworthy investigation he helped bring to completion was a multi-year, multi-state commercial wildlife trafficking case resulting in multiple felony charges and over one hundred thousand dollars in fines and restitution.

Allen is known for his outstanding investigative skills, specifically in regards to digital media. His peers remark that his ability to collect evidence from cell phone data, social media sites, and computer storage is second to none, and he is largely regarded as the state subject matter expert on cell phone investigations. He is also known for his willingness to work collaboratively with conservation officers in the Southeast Region as well as other regions when his special skills are needed.

Graduating from Utah State University in Logan with a Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Aquatic Science and an advanced degree in Watershed Science, Allen says he chose an enforcement career with Idaho Fish and Game because it combined his love of wildlife with a desire to be challenged in unique ways.

Allen says,“I always felt drawn to work with wildlife in some aspect. I chose this career because it constantly offers new challenges and a high degree of variability. Each day brings something different allowing me to adapt and keep my work exciting,”

You could say that Allen got what he asked for. It is no secret that the day in the life of a conservation officer is dynamic and unpredictable with no such thing as set “office hours”. Wildlife emergencies and wildlife crimes can happen during the middle of the night, on holidays, in inconvenient locations, and during the most inclement weather conditions, often interrupting an officer’s downtime and family life.

“My family deserves a special thanks,” comments Allen. “My beautiful wife and kids are the motivation for everything I do. They are all very patient with me, and they are my support system.”

The Pogue-Elms Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award honors Idaho Fish and Game officers Bill Pogue and Conley Elms who were killed in January 1981 while trying to arrest poacher Claude Dallas in the remote Owyhee River country of southwestern Idaho. The WAFWA website says that this award acknowledges “contributions to fish and wildlife law enforcement; exceptional leadership, skill, or ingenuity in the performance of their duty; contributions to areas of applied technology in fish and wildlife enforcement; and/or contributions that brought credit to their agency or the field of fish and wildlife enforcement that were unique or original.”

“I am extremely honored to be selected for this award,” Allen says. “The fact the award is named in the memory of Bill Pogue and Conley Elms is very humbling for me. They gave their lives for wildlife conservation, and all game wardens are doing the work to protect that legacy."