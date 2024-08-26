Hong Kong Caviar Shop Announces Premium Caviar Membership - Nomad Caviar HK Best Online Store To Buy Subscribe Deliver Premium Caviar

Hong Kong Island, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

Nomad Caviar has introduced a new product to their line-up: the Caviar Tart. This product was developed with Le Bec Fin and Toto Private Chef. Jason Cohen, CEO of Nomad Caviar, says this partnership aims to make high-quality caviar more accessible and versatile in everyday diets. To learn more visit https://www.nomadcaviar.com/collections/all

Based in Hong Kong, Nomad Caviar has been growing in the market with its unique way of bringing fine caviar directly to customers. The company's mission is to provide premium products straight from sustainable farms, avoiding traditional distribution channels. This strategy gives consumers better value without compromising on quality.

Among Nomad Caviar's offerings, the Kaluga Hybrid Caviar stands out. It comes in different tub sizes and is priced competitively. This makes it possible for customers to enjoy it as a main course, not just as a garnish. The company also offers Ossetra Caviar, sourced from Acipenser gueldenstaedtii sturgeon, available in smaller quantities to cater to specific tastes and preferences.

Nomad Caviar goes beyond simple purchases. They offer a Caviar Membership program designed for real enthusiasts. Members can get either 500 grams or 1 kilogram of Kaluga Hybrid Caviar, or 250 grams of Ossetra Caviar, delivered fresh to their door every month. This ensures consistent quality and offers savings over individual purchases.

Sustainability is a key focus for Nomad Caviar. Their sourcing strategy is environmentally friendly, and they collaborate with other brands for special culinary projects. For example, they teamed up with Crewkies to create the NOMAD x Crewkies Oversized Blini. This product pairs perfectly with their caviar, enhancing the overall experience.

"NOMAD Caviar rejects the conventional notion of caviar as a rare treat to be sparingly enjoyed with a tiny spoon. Instead, they break new ground by promoting caviar as a main course to be savored generously. This progressive outlook is embodied in the company's diverse offerings and innovative partnerships," said Jason Cohen, CEO of Nomad Caviar.

The company also offers Caviar Delivery services in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines. This service is part of their goal to make caviar a regular part of daily meals. Deliveries in Hong Kong are done from Monday to Friday between 11am and 2pm to ensure the freshest products, maintaining strict quality control from production to delivery.

Each product and partnership Nomad Caviar initiates aligns with their mission to make caviar an everyday luxury. They focus not just on products but also on educational initiatives to change how the public views and enjoys caviar. Through these partnerships and membership programs, Nomad Caviar is transforming caviar from an elusive delicacy into a common staple.

By adding the Caviar Tart to their product line and sticking to sustainable practices, Nomad Caviar sets a high standard in the industry. Their products and collaborations prove that high-quality caviar can be both affordable and environmentally responsible, challenging traditional views of this gourmet food.

"By making luxury caviar accessible and promoting it as a regular part of meals, we hope to redefine how people think about this remarkable food," said Cohen. "Our new Caviar Tart and growing list of partnerships show that fine caviar can be enjoyed in a variety of exciting, modern contexts."

With its diverse product range, sustainable sourcing, and unique collaborations, Nomad Caviar is making waves in the gourmet food sector. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction sets them apart, changing how the world sees and enjoys one of the finest foods. Learn more about their mission and products by visiting https://www.nomadcaviar.com

