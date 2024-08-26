FTC Sends Refunds to Consumers Harmed by Lanier Law Mortgage Relief Scheme

The Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $222,000 in refunds to consumers harmed by a deceptive mortgage relief operation known as Lanier Law. The scheme collected thousands of dollars in upfront fees from homeowners by promising to lower their monthly payments but then failed to deliver.

The FTC first took action against Lanier Law in 2014 as part of a joint law enforcement sweep by federal and state authorities. In 2016, as a result of the lawsuit, the defendants were banned from the debt relief business and one of the scheme’s owners, Michael W. Lanier, was disbarred.

The FTC is sending checks to 322 consumers. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check. Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, Analytics, at 866-590-8211, or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2023, FTC actions led to $324 million in refunds to consumers across the country.