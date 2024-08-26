When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 26, 2024 FDA Publish Date: August 26, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Allergen-Undeclared Sulfites Company Name: Sunco & Frenchie LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Sunco & Frenchie LLC of Pine Brook, New Jersey is recalling its 10oz Terrafina Golden Raisins because they may contain undeclared sulfites. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Terrafina Golden Raisins were distributed in New York through retail stores by distributor Smith Valley Foods, LLC.

The product comes in a 10-ounce, clear plastic square-shaped container with bright orange labeling on the front. The back of the product is marked with Best If Used By 08/2025, Lot#GRA240602 and Best If Used By 05/2025, Lot# GDR240901. The UPC is 847938001385. The back of the product indicates the product is distributed by Smith Valley Foods LLC.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory revealed that the sulfite containing product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of sulfites.

Consumers who have purchased Terrafina Brand Golden Raisins are urged not to consume the products and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 973-478-1011 from Monday to Friday 8 am to 4 pm EDT.