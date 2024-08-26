Blank Rome Continues Growth in Boston with Addition of Corporate Partner Fraser Collin

Boston, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Fraser Collin has joined the firm’s Boston office as a partner in the Corporate, M&A, and Securities group. Fraser will focus his practice on advising clients on mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”), and private equity and venture capital financings, as well as serving as outside general counsel. He joins Blank Rome from Dragonfly Group, Inc. where he served as General Counsel and Head of M&A.

“We are pleased to welcome Fraser to our expanding Boston office and our national corporate practice,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome's Chair and Managing Partner. “He is a seasoned corporate attorney with a wealth of experience handling complex transactions. His combined experience in private practice and as in-house counsel strengthens our Corporate, M&A, and Securities group, and provides great value to clients who are looking for strategic guidance on deals and other business ventures.”

Fraser has 20 years of experience in M&A and general corporate advisory work. Over the past five years, he has served as primary counsel on several M&A and capital raising transactions as in-house counsel.

Prior to joining Dragonfly, a private equity backed e-commerce company, Fraser was the assistant general counsel of WIN Waste Innovations, a leading private equity backed waste management and environmental services company, and deputy general counsel of Interactions LLC, a venture backed provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions. Before going in-house, Fraser was a partner at Burns & Levinson LLP, where he worked closely with the leading corporate and finance team that joined Blank Rome in May to open the firm’s Boston office, which now has 31 attorneys.

“We're delighted to have Fraser rejoin our team,” said Josef B. Volman, partner and co-chair of the Boston office. “Fraser was a key member of our group years ago before he decided to go in-house as a general counsel. Our clients will greatly benefit from his remarkable experience and perspective, and our team here in Boston and beyond is thrilled to have him back with us.”

“We are excited to welcome Fraser to our firm,” said Peter Schnur, partner and co-chair of the Corporate, M&A, and Securities group. “His insights as a former general counsel are very valuable in anticipating client needs, especially those of startups with unique legal demands. Fraser’s background and Boston business community and venture capital connections are invaluable for advising startups and other clients on everyday corporate matters.”

“I am thrilled to join Blank Rome and reunite with many former colleagues,” said Fraser. “I was impressed by Blank Rome’s national platform, and its depth of experience in many practice areas that are complementary to the needs of corporate clients such as employment, intellectual property, litigation, debt financing, and real estate. I look forward to working with my new colleagues across the firm to provide high-quality service and value to our clients.”

Fraser earned his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and his B.A. from Boston College.

The corporate and finance attorneys that joined Blank Rome to open the firm’s Boston office counsel clients across a broad range of legal services including acting as corporate counsel and advising on mergers, acquisitions, securities law, private equity, venture capital, and finance. They serve an expansive range of clients including local, national, and international corporations in a wide variety of industries from emerging businesses to established commercial entities. More specifically, the team works with public companies, middle-market companies, closely held private businesses, family-owned enterprises, financing sources, entrepreneurial start-ups, and individuals to help them create and achieve their business goals in an ever-changing environment. They also represent many financial institutions including banks and private credit funds in sophisticated lending transactions.

