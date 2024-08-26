Wreaths Across America Invites Community Throughout the Country to Wave Their Flags on Tuesday, September 10th

Veterans, first responders and volunteers take part in a national flag-waving event to show pride and unity as a nation.

Columbia Falls, Maine, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America invites citizens across the country to join in waving their flags on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, between 9-10 am EST in remembrance of those lost on 9/11/01. In addition to local efforts, a national event will be hosted LIVE on WAA’s official Facebook page and broadcast over Wreaths Across America Radio with real-time interviews and stories from veterans, volunteers, Gold Star families, and first responders.

Every Tuesday morning from 9-10 am EST, WAA volunteers raise the American flag from the Freeport Flag Ladies Monument on Route 1 in Jonesboro, Maine. The monument was built by WAA in partnership with its founder, Morrill Worcester, in September 2019 in honor of the Freeport Flag Ladies, who retired after 18 years of waving the American Flag in Freeport, Maine, each Tuesday since September 11, 2001.

“Following the devastation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, citizens across the country, like the well-known Freeport Flag Ladies in Maine, felt compelled to take to the streets, waving their flags, silently conveying messages of support, unity and pride for all to see,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. “Each Tuesday morning, we continue this tradition, waving our American flags in honor of all those whose lives were lost and to remember the unity and pride felt during that time, which is needed as much now as ever.”

WAA encourages the public to join this weekly tradition by sharing pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry. Videos and photos can be uploaded easily with this link. Follow WAA on Facebook, tag posts and share where you are participating from.

You can support WAA’s mission to remember, honor, teach by sponsoring a remembrance wreath at www.wreathacrossamerica.org. Each $17 sponsorship goes toward a live balsam wreath placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest on Saturday, December 14, 2024, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

