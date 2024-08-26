[Abundant Business Opportunities] 28 Macao Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Enjoyed Brisk Sales at the “Shaanxi ‧ Xi’an Macao Week”

MACAU, August 26 - Tomorrow (26 August) will be the last day of the “Shaanxi ‧ Xi’an Macao Week”. Taking the opportunity of this mega roadshow, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region has organised 28 Macao small and medium-sized enterprises, including 10 enterprises that have obtained the Halal certification, to participate in the “Shaanxi ‧ Xi’an Macao Week”. The event is held at the Zhonghe Plaza of Qujiang Pool Heritage Park, Xi’an, providing local residents and visitors with signature products and halal products of “MinM”, “Macao Brands” and products from Portuguese-speaking countries. In the past three days, a great number of local residents and visitors have been attracted to the event to taste and buy Macao products, which let the Macao SME exhibitors enjoy brisk sales.

High Recognition of the “Shaanxi ‧ Xi’an Macao Week” from Visitors and Exhibitors

According to the Exhibitors participating in this “Macao Week”, local residents and visitors in Xi'an are very enthusiastic about the signature products and halal products from Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries. A Macao SME exhibitor that has participated in the event for the first time and has obtained the halal certification is happy to see the business opportunities in the local halal market created by the event. The enterprise gained unexpected achievements in both B2B and B2C markets. That is, it has not only established initial contacts with local partners in Xi'an, but also sold out some products already. Some local residents have also expressed their high recognition on the rich and diverse content in the exhibition area. According to them, the products and photo booths with Macao characteristics are both novel and enjoyable.

At the same time, IPIM has organised a delegation of nearly 50 Macao entrepreneurs to attend the “Macao Week” and to visit some of the local halal chambers of commerce and halal enterprises. During the visit, the Industrial Association of Macau signed a memorandum of co-operation with the Shaanxi Chamber of Commerce of Halal Food to strengthen mutual co-operation, especially in the halal market. After meeting with the Macao delegation, some halal food enterprises in Xi’an were further optimistic about the development potential of Macao market and expressed their intention to set up branches in Macao in the future so as the explore the global market.

Promoting Macao Brands and Products from Portuguese-speaking Countries

As the first stop of the “Macao Week” in this year, the “Shaanxi ‧ Xi’an Macao Week” has taken the opportunity of Xi’an’s recent participation in the “Individual Travel Scheme” to Macao in 2024. IPIM has set up three sales and exhibition areas with the themes of “MinM”, “Macao Brands” and Portuguese-Speaking Countries Products, covering both B2B and B2C elements, and attracting not only business and customers, but also public attention.

The sales areas have been featured with Halal products and signature products of 28 exhibitors from Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries, such as pastry souvenirs, sauces, big health food, wine, coffee, clothing, aromatherapy essential oils, and personal care products. In the exhibition area, 77 products from 30 Macao enterprises that have received the “M Brand” (Macao Product Quality Certification Scheme), as well as the products from nine Portuguese-speaking countries have been displayed.

In the venue, interesting photo booths with Xi’an’s local characteristics and the “Let’s Hang Out” mascot are attracting many local residents and visitors to take photos. Many on-site visiters have participated in the prize for consumption activity.