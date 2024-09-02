The Parker Foundation for Autism and Child Development Wins Prestigious 2024 Best of Florida Award

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Parker Foundation for Autism and Child Development is proud to announce that it has been honored with the 2024 Best of Florida Award, a recognition that highlights the organization’s exceptional service and impact within the community. This accolade, awarded through popular vote on GuidetoFlorida.com, celebrates the foundation’s unwavering commitment to supporting children and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorders.Founded in 2015, The Parker Foundation has dedicated itself to enriching the lives of children, teens, and young adults through innovative programs in education, sports, and the arts. By bridging gaps and fostering a supportive environment, the foundation has become a vital resource in Brevard County and beyond, creating opportunities for growth and connection for those with special needs.“We are deeply honored to receive the Best of Florida Award,” said Ted Parker, co-founder of the foundation. “This recognition reflects our commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of families navigating the challenges of autism. Our mission has always been to ensure that every child has access to meaningful experiences and a supportive community.”Ted and Melissa Parker, RN, established The Parker Foundation driven by their personal experiences as parents of a child on the autism spectrum. “When we first discovered our son was on the spectrum, we faced numerous challenges and questions,” Melissa Parker shared. “We wanted to create an organization that could provide not only support and answers but also opportunities for children to thrive.”The Parker Foundation for Autism and Child Development is dedicated to empowering children and families through a variety of fully funded programs and safety initiatives. Key programs include "Speak Through Sports," "Speak Through Arts," and "Speak Through Education," which use athletics, creative expression, and community education to support communication and development. Through their “Be a Buddy” initiative, they host an annual #BeABuddy5K and Family Health and Fitness Expo to foster kindness, inclusion, safety and to encourage healthy families and communities. Additionally, the "Swimming on the Spectrum" program offers specialized water safety instruction, and the "Hey, Mama!" monthly retreats provide much-needed respite, self-care tactics and support for mothers. Together, these initiatives embody their commitment to holistic care and community engagement.Winning the Best of Florida Award serves as a testament to the foundation’s impactful work and the strong support from the community. As The Parker Foundation continues to expand its reach and enhance its offerings, the recognition solidifies their dedication to fostering a culture of empathy and inclusion.Location: 274 East Eau Gallie Blvd.Suite 216Indian Harbor Beach, FL 32937

