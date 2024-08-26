Supreme Court appoints seven to the Advisory Council on Dispute Resolution

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed two new members and reappointed five to the Advisory Council on Dispute Resolution.

The new appointed members are:

Reappointed members:

New and reappointed members will serve terms through June 30, 2027.

Elizabeth Mayfield, program coordinator for Cornerstones of Care and mediator, is appointed to fill the unexpired term of Adina Morse through June 30, 2026.