7 Cups Academy Surpasses 1 Million Courses Completed, Empowering Millions with Mental Health Skills

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 7 Cups , a leading global mental health platform, is thrilled to announce that its 7 Cups Academy has reached a significant milestone by surpassing 1 million completed training courses. This achievement underscores the academy’s commitment to providing accessible and effective mental health training to individuals worldwide.Launched in December 2020, the 7 Cups Academy offers a wide range of free certified online courses covering topics such as mental health, active listening, leadership development, and more. To date, over 576,000 listeners have participated in the academy's training programs.In addition to its robust online courses, the 7 Cups Academy has forged partnerships with universities to offer internships to students from diverse backgrounds, including nursing and psychology. These partnerships include collaborations with Bow Valley College, Amity University, University of Bolton, University of Denver, and Kelowna College of Professional Counselling.The Academy has successfully graduated 1740 students across its key programs, including the Internship, Quality Listening Program, Leadership Development Program, and Content Development and Marketing Program. Furthermore, 866 individuals have completed specialized courses such as Time Management, Community Building, Group Dynamics, and Inner Development Goals."What motivated me to take these programs was the willingness to improve and learn," said Anna T., a graduate of several 7 Cups Academy Programs. "I am a curious cat by nature, and it was my curiosity that drove me to learn more. I must say that I was far from disappointed; in fact, I have loved every program I have taken, and I have learned a whole lot as well. You don't go away from these programs with less knowledge; quite the opposite, you are given knowledge that can expand your mindset on life. Something that helps you grow and learn as a person, not to mention that what I've learned there helps with more than volunteering ; it has helped me take on leadership positions within the community."Laiba Jalil, Dean of the 7 Cups Academy, expressed her pride in the academy's accomplishments: "We are incredibly proud to have reached this significant milestone of over 1 million courses completed. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, as well as the enthusiasm and commitment of our students. The 7 Cups Academy continues to be a vital resource for individuals seeking to develop their mental health skills and make a positive impact on the world."About 7 Cups7 Cups is a leading global platform providing accessible mental health support, including online therapy and peer support from others with lived experiences. With over 563,378 trained volunteer listeners across 140+ languages, we've delivered over 1.8 billion messages of support, touching the lives of 72+ million people. Our diverse range of features, including 1-1 chats, forums, group support, and online therapy create a supportive community where individuals can connect, share experiences, and access essential mental health resources. 7 Cups is committed to revolutionizing mental health by empowering individuals to build resilience, enhance well-being, and navigate life's challenges.

