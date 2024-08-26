HyperFiber to Launch Fiber-Optic Internet in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas

HyperFiber customers can choose from multiple plans, all with no contracts, data caps, equipment charges or installation fees.

High-Speed Internet Service Empowers Residents with Choice

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HyperFiber , an independent, high-speed 100 percent fiber internet provider, today announced its continued plans of expansion in Arkansas to deliver fiber internet service in Hot Springs Village, allowing approximately 6,000 more homes access to reliable fiber internet services with multi-gigabit speeds coming by end of year. Upon installation, residents will have access to a 100 percent fiber network choice and experience the advantages of high-speed, fiber-to-the-home internet which far exceeds the capabilities of traditional cable and telephone services.HyperFiber began construction in August, with an official ground breaking ceremony scheduled for August 28 at the Coronado Community Center at 160 Ponderosa Way. The company expects to have the first customers connected by the end of September. As HyperFiber’s service becomes available throughout the area, residents will initially have access to symmetrical speeds up to one gigabit [1000Mbps].“The Greater Hot Springs Chamber and Hot Springs Metro Partnership are thrilled to be working with Dan Kennedy and his impressive team at HyperFiber in supplying high-speed broadband to the residents of Hot Springs and particularly Hot Springs Village where it is so sorely needed,” said Gary Troutman, President & CEO, Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce and Metro Partnership. “Fortunately, Dan’s heart never left this area and we are so excited to welcome him back home and greatly appreciate the service he and his company provide to our area.”“Helping build a digitally empowered community with reliable access to high-speed broadband connection is an achievement we are honored to be part of,” said Dan Kennedy, President and CEO of HyperFiber . “In the coming months, we look forward to servicing Village residents with not only a superior product, but a better, more personal customer experience.”HyperFiber customers can choose from multiple plans, all with no contracts, data caps, equipment charges or installation fees. HyperFiber plans feature symmetrical connections, meaning upload and download speeds are equal for a lag-free, seamless experience. The fiber company also offers a “Gig for Life” plan, with a guaranteed rate for life on all Gig packages.“We're proud to be a part of the beautiful community here and are committed to helping homeowners in the Village fully enjoy their experience with our 100% Hyper-Local service," said Lori Haight, Vice President of Marketing . "Everyone deserves a dependable connection, and our goal is to make the internet both easy to use and highly effective.”Residents interested in signing up for the latest updates and developments in the area can visit hyperfiber.com.About HyperFiberHyperFiber is the last internet decision consumers will ever need to make with Gig for Life, simple pricing, and future-proof fiber solutions from a reliable, hassle-free provider. With HyperFiber, there are no contracts, no limits/data caps, no equipment charges (WiFi included), and always local service. Learn more at hyperfiber.com.

