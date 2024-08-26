PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – August 26, 2024

Media Contact:

Alyssa Eiklor, Environmental Analyst

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-477-2097, Alyssa.Eiklor@Vermont.gov

Scrap Food Waste, Save Money, and Fight Climate Change with DEC

Montpelier, Vt. – This September, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is challenging Vermonters to save money and greenhouse gas emissions by preventing food waste. The DEC Solid Waste Program is hosting the second annual self-guided Scrap Food Waste Challenge from September 9 – 30, 2024.

“Thanks to the Universal Recycling Law, Vermonters already keep their food scraps out of the trash, but preventing food scraps is even better than composting them,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “The aim for the Scrap Food Waste Challenge is for participants to rethink wasted food. Little changes – like storing leftovers in clear containers, checking in with your fridge before shopping, and not forgetting your leftovers in the back of the fridge – can add up to big impacts.”

Participants will receive three email newsletters per week and can follow along on social media. The Challenge will guide participants to track their food waste and apply tips about topics like meal planning, strategic shopping, food storage, and use-it-up recipes.

One past participant said, “I wouldn't be eating broccoli stems except from what I learned in the Scrap Food Waste Challenge.”

According to ReFED, a leading food waste solutions organization, consumers are the biggest single source of food waste in the United States. ReFED found that 37% of wasted food happens at home. Of that, only 24% of the wasted food was thrown out because it was inedible (for example, peach pits or eggshells). The rest of the wasted food was scrapped for reasons like “it had spoiled,” “didn’t want leftovers,” “concerns with date labels,” and “cooking issues.”

The fact that so much food waste happens at home – the end of the supply chain – is important because impacts add up. According to the US EPA, reducing food waste at home and in restaurants offers the largest energy and greenhouse gas emissions benefits – even when compared to farms, processing plants, and grocery stores.

Cutting food waste in half by 2030 is a national goal between the US EPA, USDA, and US FDA.

“When food that could have been eaten is trashed or tossed in the compost, all of the energy, hard work, and money that went into growing, processing, shipping, storing, buying, and serving the food are wasted,” said Alyssa Eiklor, of the DEC Solid Waste Program.

The Scrap Food Waste Challenge offers participants a chance not only to prevent food waste and help fight climate change but also to save money. People may not have a lot of control over what happens on farms, or in factories, stores, or restaurants. But they do have control over their kitchens and their buying, cooking, and eating habits.

Visit www.scrapfoodwaste.org to sign up for the Scrap Food Waste Challenge. Contact Alyssa Eiklor of the DEC Solid Waste Program for more information: Alyssa.Eiklor@Vermont.gov or 802-477-2097.

