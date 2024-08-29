The Kulpa Foundation Shares the Jason Kulpa Academic Scholarship for Learning Disabilities

The Kulpa Foundation's Jason Kulpa Academic Scholarship offers support to students with learning disabilities or ADHD in pursuing higher education.

COHASSET, MA, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kulpa Foundation, a staunch advocate for inclusive education, proudly introduces the Jason Kulpa Academic Scholarship for Learning Disabilities. This scholarship, established in honor of Jason Kulpa, co-founder of the Kulpa Foundation, aims to support students with learning disabilities or ADHD as they pursue higher education and strive to overcome educational hurdles.

The Jason Kulpa Academic Scholarship for Learning Disabilities will offer an annual award of $1,000 to the selected recipient. This financial support is intended to assist students with learning disabilities cover educational expenses and access the resources necessary to succeed academically.

High school seniors or college students with a diagnosed learning disability or ADHD are eligible to apply for the Jason Kulpa Academic Scholarship for Learning Disabilities. Applicants must demonstrate academic effort and a strong desire to overcome educational challenges.

“As someone who has seen first-hand the challenges of learning disabilities, I am deeply passionate about providing support and opportunities for students facing similar hurdles,” explained Jason Kulpa, co-founder of The Kulpa Foundation. “The Jason Kulpa Academic Scholarship for Learning Disabilities is a testament to our commitment to fostering inclusive education and empowering students to achieve their full potential.”

The deadline for the Jason Kulpa Academic Scholarship is October 28. Interested applicants can find detailed application instructions and eligibility requirements on The Kulpa Foundation’s scholarship website: https://www.kulpa.org/.

About The Kulpa Foundation

The Kulpa Foundation, led by Jason and Melissa Kulpa, is making significant strides in alleviating families’ financial burdens through the strategic use of donor-assisted funds. These funds provide the flexibility and resources needed to implement targeted initiatives that offer immediate relief and long-term support.

The Kulpas have substantially bolstered the Kulpa Foundation’s financial strength by partnering with The Boston Foundation, a donor-advised fund. This strategic collaboration offers them a wide array of philanthropic opportunities and enables them to launch focused initiatives to ease the financial burdens families face, aligning seamlessly with the Kulpas’ core mission.



