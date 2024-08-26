Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Introduces Ultracapacitor Pitch Energy Modules into the European Market for Five Wind Turbine Platforms

Company to Exhibit at WindEnergy Hamburg Event on September 24 – 27th, 2024

LAFOX, Ill., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for renewable energy and other power management applications, will be exhibiting at the WindEnergy Hamburg Event (Stand # B2.OG.165) on September 24 – 27, in Hamburg, Germany. Richardson Electronics will showcase its line of ultracapacitor pitch energy modules (ULTRAPEM™ and ULTRA3000®) and other product solutions for wind turbine platforms. These solutions will be introduced to the European market and are custom-designed for the following wind turbine technologies*: GE, Nordex, Senvion, Alstom, and Suzlon.



One of the products Richardson Electronics will showcase is the ULTRA3000®, a drop-in replacement for lead-acid batteries used in electric pitch systems within wind turbines. Pitch Energy Modules (PEMs) store and manage the energy required to adjust the blade angles to ensure the effective operation of the wind turbine. The improved life span of the patented ULTRA3000® reduces maintenance requirements and significantly reduces the environmental impact associated with lead-acid batteries.

“For many years, Richardson Electronics has had a strong presence in Europe. We are well positioned to expand into Europe with our latest custom-designed and engineered solution for various wind turbine platforms, as they have already seen great success in North America. This is a very exciting time for Richardson, and we are looking forward to this event," stated Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups.

Richardson Electronics has reached a significant milestone with the shipment and installation of over 55,000 patented ULTRA3000® pitch energy modules ("PEMs"). This achievement marks the largest retrofit of ultracapacitors for pitch energy modules in North America.

Meet the Richardson Electronics team at the WindEnergy Hamburg Event—Stand B2.OG.165 to learn more about the company and its patented solutions for green power management. To register, visit the WindEnergy Hamburg registration page.

*All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. The use of the trademarks is solely for identification purposes and does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by the trademark holders.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and adhere to our supplier terms and conditions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Green Energy Solutions

Richardson Electronics Green Energy Solutions combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities to design and manufacture key products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. As a designer, manufacturer, technology partner, and authorized distributor, GES's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and engineered solutions using our core design engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global basis. We provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. GES focuses on products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen, and electric vehicles and other power management applications that support green solutions such as synthetic diamond manufacturing. For more information, visit us at https://www.rell.com/greenenergysolutions/.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at rellpower.com | relltubes.com | rellaser.com.

For Details Contact:

Greg Peloquin

Executive Vice President & GM

Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions

Phone: (630) 659-8900

peloquin@rell.com

40W267 Keslinger Road

LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA

(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.