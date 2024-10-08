New Book "Hurt Help Hope" Offers a Real Conversation About Teen Grief and Life After Loss

Mother and daughter Clarissa and Fiona Moll wrote "Hurt Help Hope" as a grief handbook for teens to help them cope with loss.

Groundbreaking Guide Provides Comfort and Practical Advice for Teens Navigating the Complex Journey of Grief

We want to start talking in normal voices, instead of whispers about this thing that totally changes people's lives.” — Fiona Moll

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Navigating the tumultuous waters of grief can be particularly challenging for teenagers, who often grapple with a unique set of emotions and unanswered questions following the loss of a loved one. To provide support and understanding, a new book titled " Hurt Help Hope : A Real Conversation about Teen Grief and Life After Loss" is now available, offering a sensitive and practical guide for grieving teens written by a grieving teen and her mother."Hurt Help Hope" is not just another book about grief; it is a heartfelt conversation that addresses the specific challenges faced by teenagers who have experienced loss. The authors, a mother-daughter duo who have personally walked the path of grief, bring their lived experiences and insights to the forefront, providing a compassionate and relatable resource for teens.A Unique Approach to GriefThe book is divided into five categories of relatable questions that cover a wide range of topics, such as the logistics of funerals, understanding how the body copes with grief, exploring how loss can affect one's faith in God, and managing a complex array of emotions. These categories help teens feel less alone in their journey, giving them a space to explore their feelings and find answers to the questions they might be afraid to ask.Features of "Hurt Help Hope" Include:Grounded in Jesus: The book offers a faith-based perspective, emphasizing the hope that can be found in Jesus Christ. The authors share encouraging truths about how Christian theology can provide comfort in the face of death, offering a spiritual anchor for those struggling with their faith amid grief.Practical Advice: "Hurt Help Hope" is filled with practical, day-to-day suggestions to help teens cope with grief. This includes tips for promoting better sleep, strategies for managing emotions such as anger, confusion, or numbness, and guidance on what to expect at funerals. The book also provides a list of insensitive things people might say in the face of loss and offers thoughtful responses, empowering teens to navigate difficult conversations with grace and understanding.Engaging Tools for Processing Grief: To further support teens in their journey, the book includes a variety of interactive tools such as quizzes, charts, and graphs. These tools help readers process their fears, feelings, and other challenging aspects of grief in a more engaging and reflective manner.A Compassionate Resource for Teens"Hurt Help Hope" is more than a book; it is a comforting companion for teens who are dealing with the painful realities of losing a loved one. By sharing their own experiences, the authors provide a reassuring voice that says, "You are not alone, and it is okay to feel how you feel." Their genuine empathy and practical advice make "Hurt Help Hope" an invaluable resource for any teenager experiencing grief.The authors also encourage open communication between teens and their families, friends, and faith communities, fostering a supportive environment where young people can feel safe to express their emotions and ask difficult questions.Availability"Hurt Help Hope: A Real Conversation about Teen Grief and Life After Loss" is now available for purchase at major bookstores and online retailers. This book is a must-read for teens navigating the complexities of grief, as well as for parents, educators, and counselors who support them.About the Authors Clarissa Moll is an award-winning writer and podcaster who helps bereaved people find flourishing after loss. Clarissa’s writing appears in Christianity Today, The Gospel Coalition, RELEVANT, Modern Loss, Grief Digest, and more. She cohosted Christianity Today's Surprised by Grief podcast and produces Christianity Today’s flagship news podcast, The Bulletin. Clarissa’s debut book, Beyond the Darkness: A Gentle Guide for Living with Grief and Thriving after Loss, was a best-selling new release in 2022. She is the author of the Beyond the Darkness Devotional, Hurt Help Hope: A Real Conversation about Teen Grief and Life after Loss, and Hope Comes to Stay (forthcoming 2025).Fiona Moll is a college student whose dad died when she was 13 years old. Fiona’s research interests include biology and the natural world, a place that brought her comfort and hope as she processed her loss as a young teenager. She loves hiking, reading, and spending time with her family.

