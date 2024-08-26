DCI investigating officer-involved critical incident in Valley County

August 26, 2024

VALLEY COUNTY – The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved critical incident that occurred late Saturday night in Valley County.

At approximately 9:19 p.m., deputies from Valley and McCone County Sheriff’s Offices were responding to a disturbance call occurring at Roundhouse Point Campground. While en route, a McCone County deputy, working under contract with Valley County, encountered an adult female and male (the involved parties) arguing outside their vehicle near mile marker 3 on Montana Highway 117. As the McCone County deputy exited his vehicle, the male brandished a handgun and fired several times at the deputy. The female then aggressively advanced toward the deputy and he deployed his taser, striking the female. The armed male then advanced on the deputy and the deputy fired his duty handgun.

A Valley County deputy arrived on-scene at the time shots were fired by the deputy and medical aid was immediately rendered. The male died on scene from injuries sustained during the incident. The female was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Valley County Sheriff Tom Boyer requested that DCI investigate. The McCone County deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is in the early stages. DCI is processing evidence and conducting witness interviews, additional details are not available currently.

As required by Montana law, a coroner’s inquest will be held at the conclusion of the investigation.