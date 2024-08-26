Lyft and Bird Partner to Offer Bird Scooter Rentals in the Lyft App in Over 25 U.S. Cities

Los Angeles, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyft and Bird are announcing a partnership to bring Bird scooters to the Lyft app. The integration is currently live in over twenty-five US cities, with more cities launching in the coming weeks.



Building on Lyft’s partnership with Spin, now owned by Bird, this partnership further positions Lyft as a go-to transportation platform by giving riders new, cost-effective and more sustainable ways to get from point A to point B. The integration also creates a seamless experience: riders can simply rent and pay for Bird scooters in the Lyft app without needing to download another app or add new payment information.



"As a leading bikes and scooters provider in more than 50 cities across the globe, we’re always looking to bring more value to our riders and to cities,” said Michael Brous, Lyft’s Head of Bikes and Scooters. "Working together with Bird allows us to expand access to scooters so we can serve more people in more areas in the U.S., all in the Lyft app.”



"We are excited to be expanding upon our existing successful partnership with our Spin brand to now add access to thousands of Bird vehicles for the millions of Lyft users across the country. We continue to find new ways to integrate into like-minded urban transportation solutions such as those provided by Lyft, as our ultimate goal is to make it just as easy to get around cities via multimodal transportation as it is with a personal car,” said Stewart Lyons, Co-CEO of the Bird and Spin brands.



To see all available scooters, riders in select cities can tap the scooter icon at the bottom of the screen, and nearby scooters will be populated on the map. A Bird scooter can be unlocked via the Lyft app by scanning its QR code. Scooters that are part of the integration will also have a Lyft sticker.





Cities launching include:

Bloomington, IN

Charlotte, NC

Cleveland, OH

Corpus Christi, TX

Gainesville, FL

Harrisonburg, VA

Idaho Falls, ID

Indianapolis, IN

Jacksonville, FL

Kansas City, MO

Knoxville, TN

Lexington, KY

Louisville, KY

Memphis, TN

Nashville, TN

Reno, NV

Oklahoma City, OK

Orlando, FL

Provo, UT

Richmond, VA

Sacramento, CA

San Antonio, TX

Seattle, WA

South Lake Tahoe, CA

St. Louis, MO

Tempe, AZ



About Third Lane Mobility, Inc.

Third Lane Mobility Inc is, the parent company of the Bird and Spin brands and is the largest micromobility operator in North America. Both Bird and Spin are electric vehicle companies dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Bird and Spin’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in 300 cities, primarily across Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird and Spin partner closely with the cities in which they operate to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

For more information on Bird, visit www.bird.co and for more information on Spin, visit www.spin.app.

