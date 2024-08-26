NorthShore Health Centers Hosts Grand Opening of Crown Point Location

Celebration marks completion of four-city expansion

MUNSTER, Ind., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthShore Health Centers, a leading provider of comprehensive affordable healthcare, is hosting a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at its new Crown Point facility, located at 310 W. 112th St.

The celebration marks the culmination of the healthcare system’s four-city expansion. U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan will be participating in the ribbon-cutting, along with key NorthShore providers and staff. Tours of the facility will follow throughout the day. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. The event is open to the public.

In addition to Crown Point, NorthShore is expanding into Gary, Michigan City and East Chicago. In July 2024, NorthShore joined forces with Northwest Health Indiana to launch a new rigorous continuity clinic for medical residents specializing in internal medicine. Clinic residents will be doing inpatient rotations at Northwest Health hospitals in Porter and LaPorte and outpatient clinics at the NorthShore Clinics in Portage and Hammond.

NorthShore’s expansion is a result of increasing demand for healthcare services due to an uptick in hospital closings in underserved communities.

“The expansion is in direct alignment with our mission, ‘building a healthy community one patient at a time.’ We are now able to connect with the community at a more personal level because we are meeting these individuals where they are, making healthcare a regular thing for them, not something that’s difficult to access,” said Gervay Dickerson, director of community engagement for NorthShore Health.

The nonprofit organization has more than 20 locations including full-service clinics, primary care clinics in local school districts and within Strack & Van Til grocery stores that provide medical, dental, vision, chiropractic, mental health and medication assistance through on-site pharmacies.

The four facilities are fully staffed in the areas of family practice, pediatrics, OB/GYN, dental, chiropractic, optical, endocrinology, podiatry, mental health and pharmacy. As with all locations within the NorthShore organization, the new facilities also provide affordable, quality telehealth care through video or phone calls for appointments with providers for non-emergency primary care, behavioral health and substance abuse treatment.

Denise Carpenter, director of communications for NorthShore, said the feedback from patients, staff and providers over the last 18 months was key in terms of designing the new aesthetics that are now consistent from one facility to the next.

“These are more than new buildings,” Carpenter said. “This is the heart of where we are connecting with and serving the members of our communities.”

About NorthShore Health Centers

NorthShore Health Centers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing quality, affordable healthcare to everyone, including the uninsured and underinsured, in Porter, Lake, La Porte and Jasper Counties. The healthcare provider offers a sliding-scale or discounted self-pay option based on income for those with no medical insurance or high insurance deductibles.

Patients are seen on both a scheduled and walk-in basis. After-hours services and urgent care are also available at many of the locations including Saturdays at six of the clinics: Portage, Lake Station, Hammond, Schererville, St. John and Crown Point Centers. For more information, visit northshorehealth.org.

