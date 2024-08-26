New to The Street Announces its Five Corporate Interviews, Airing Episode 591 on the Fox Business Network, Tonight Monday, August 26, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street, a nationally broadcasted business TV show, announces episode 591, airing on the Fox Business Network tonight, Monday, August 26, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's 591st TV episode line-up features the following five (5) Corporate interviews:

1). Biopharmaceutical - Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) David Luci, President/CEO.

2). "Game Changers" segment interview with Iagon's (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG) Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO.

3). "Game Changers" segment interview with GreenLite Ventures, Inc.'s (OTC: GRNL) ($GRNL) (No Limit Technology Holdings, Inc.) Rafael Groswirt, CEO

4). Sustainable Solutions - The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack” segment with internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®).

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with David Luci, the President/CEO of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) ("Company"), a late-stage biopharmaceutical Company that publicly trades on the NASDAQ market. ACXP is developing a new class of small molecular antibiotics for the most common life-threatening bacterial infections. Recently, the Company completed its FDA Phase 2 clinical trials on its Ibezapolstat drug, a treatment for patients with Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI). Management is now meeting with the FDA regarding the steps necessary to complete the Phase 3 clinical trial on the drug. Concurrently, ACXP is meeting with the FDA on the drug manufacturing processes, which must meet the government's standards. Management remains confident that Ibezapolstat can be manufactured and inventoried before the conclusion of 2024. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a patent because the drug can, in treated patients, maintain and restore microbiome bacteria. Most pharmaceuticals destroy the gut's microbiome bacteria, which is the major cause of diseases and reinfections, typically caused by competitor drugs for CDI. The issued patent remains valid until June 2042. The Company is working globally with several entities seeking partnerships and other collaborations on non-dilutive financing arrangements for the funding needs of the FDA Phase 3. The objective is to get funded without using ACXP's stock, which will not dilute shareholders' value. David started a program to work with college students, being a mentor to assist students in bringing their scientific ideas to market. With the FDA and USPTO continuing to provide timely approvals, the Company has shown that its Ibezapolstat drug effectively treats CDI with no reinfections. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/.

New to The Street airs its "Game Changers" segment with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry, who talks with Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal ("Nav"), CEO of Iagon (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG). As a decentralized cloud storage platform that leverages blockchain technology, Iagon is disrupting the data storage industry. As "Game Changers," Iagon redefines the concept of data storage and transmission, providing individuals and organizations with security and transparency. The typical data storage business model has information on a single server at a location. Many Big Tech platforms providing this centralized service have had many server cybersecurity breaches, with data stolen. The Iagon approach is uniquely different; it is a decentralized platform with enhanced security features offered through the blockchain. Because the decentralization of data allows for information to be stored globally on many different nodes and servers, data is more secure, diminishing the chances of data hacking. Iagon's platform fully complies with the needs of many industries and agencies, which require secure and transparent data platforms under governmental rules, regulations, and laws. All end-users have complete control of stored data files. Another benefit is cost savings. Since Iagon does not need expensive infrastructure and servers, it can offer services at a fraction of the cost compared to centralized systems. Iagon allows individuals and organizations to bring their storage capacities onto a decentralized AI platform and receive IAG coins as a reward. The Company has two new product offerings, the "Cyclone" and "May Net Compute," which provide individuals and organizations easy access to a decentralized data storage and transmission platform while offering security and transparency. As "Game Changers," Iagon's AI blockchain decentralized data storage ecosystem continues to grow, giving onboard end-users complete data control with advanced data storage and security methods. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Iagon - https://iagon.com/.

New to The Street's "Game Changers" segment interview is with Rafael Groswirt, CEO of GreenLite Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GRNL) ($GRNL) ("Company"). TV Host Ana Berry talks with Rafel talk about the Company's "Game Changers" in the digital sports and finance industries. Recently, the GRNL completed the merger and acquisition of No Limit Technology Holdings, Inc. ("No Limit'), a business in the sports betting and cryptocurrency markets. Rafael explains the process and the eventual success of the merger and gives an overview of the value proposition of being a public entity. Management is looking to advance its capabilities in the digital sports betting arena with a decentralized ecosystem. Rafael believes GRNL has a huge competitive advantage over its competitors through blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, AI, and other technologies. With new business developments with multiple digital platforms while looking to launch media channels, No Limit believes it can revolutionize and disrupt the industry while giving end-users a new and unique fantasy sports betting experience that is otherwise unavailable on competitors' platforms. GRNL's digital sports and financial platform are "Game Changers." The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit No Limit Technology Holdings, Inc. - https://www.nolimitfantasysports.com/.

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) ("Company")Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder, is with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Talking about the Company from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, viewers get an insight into SGTM's environmentally sustainable solutions. Tony informs viewers about the Company's partnership with Jimmy Houston, founder of Jimmy Houston Outdoors, a TV Host, and a Social Media influencer, who has an extensive media and online network and is known for product and service endorsements. With millions of followers and a highly rated show on ESPN, Jimmy always promotes a sustainable agenda to protect fish and wildlife. SGTM and Jimmy will work together to promote SGTM's sustainable product lines and offer a platform for SGTM to launch new goods and services. SGTM creates, produces, and sells sustainable, chemical-free products by converting waste into high-value, nutrient-rich products. New products forthcoming will focus on the health and well-being of livestock and wildlife. Jimmy offers SGTM a platform to endorse current and future products. Tony informs viewers that the Company is producing a media program that will air on Bloomberg TV as a "Bloomberg Original" series. The show will focus on global problems, educating many on how sustainable solutions can restore and replenish the Earth. Influential leaders and businesspeople will be on the show, highlighting current global environmental concerns and the solutions available to make people, plants, and animals healthier; a healthy planet makes for healthy inhabitants. SGTM is soon rolling out new product lines, becoming available at "Big Box" retailers. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company and its sustainable initiatives and products. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows: The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

New to The Street airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack" segment. Alain Ghiai, an internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and the CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®) talks with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry about another hack at AT&T. It appears that hackers stole at least six months of its customers' calls and text message records. AT&T used a 3rd party cloud base database to store these records, which became compromised. Unfortunately, five to seven of the largest technology companies control the world's data storage and transmissions. One of those is CrowdStrike, which recently had a significant outage, shutting down thousands of its customers' access to programs and data. CrowdStrike program failure completely shut down Delta Airlines, frustrating passengers and employees. Sekur is different, providing close-loop access with military encrypted programs on the Company's own and controlled servers in Switzerland. Individuals, businesses, and governmental agencies can all benefit from subscribing to Sekur. To avoid cyberhackers' attempts, subscribers send information through the Company's SekurVPN, SekurMail, and SekurMessenger services, giving end-users private and secure electronic communications. SekurMail, with SekurSend/SekurReply options, sends a link to a recipient to open an email in the closed loop encrypted military platform. The service protects both the subscriber and the recipient, even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber. SekurMessenger offers many secure options that prevent text messages from appearing on open BIG Tech platforms. Using SekurMail with the Company's SekurVPN adds another layer of encryption that protects its subscribers' IP addresses and website traffic information. Any entity under regulatory scrutiny can comply with Sekur services. The services are available through iOS and Android apps, and those not interested in downloading apps can use the Company's web-based platforms. Alan states that being more invisible on the net and shrinking your cybersecurity footprint should most likely lessen the chances of becoming a hacked victim. Under Swiss law, your IP address is private property protected by stringent regulations. The Company never tracks your devices, never sells data, doesn't use 3rd party platforms, never asks for phone numbers, and keeps one's internet traffic private and secure. PROMO CODE: PRIVACY is now available, giving 15% savings toward monthly and yearly subscriptions, and the discount will remain active for five years. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/, http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekur.com/en/vpn. Privacy has arrived!

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of small-molecule antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates with a Gram-positive selective spectrum (GPSS®) that blocks the active site of the Gram-positive specific bacterial enzyme DNA polymerase IIIC (pol IIIC), inhibiting DNA replication and leading to Gram-positive bacterial cell death. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP) - https://www.acurxpharma.com/.

About Iagon (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG):

Iagon (CRYPTO: IAG) ($IAG) was founded in 2017 in Hamar, Norway, because people need to control their data. The idea started as an attempt to solve significant issues related to how healthcare data is stored, with modern solutions severely lacking transparency for individuals at a national and international level. The protocol will allow storage providers to earn rewards by trading their excess storage to resource consumers on a marketplace at a transparent price while ensuring data privacy, security, and accessibility. Its token-based economy is based on computer, server, and data center owners who join the storage and processing power grids. In return for sharing the capabilities of their machine, they will be granted Iagon tokens that can be traded back to fiat money, while any party who wishes to utilize their capabilities will purchase tokens to distribute to the parties that provide their services to the blockchain grid - https://iagon.com/.

About GreenLite Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GRNL) ($GRNL)/ No Limit Technology Holdings, Inc.:

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GRNL) ($GRNL) acquired No Limit Technology Holdings, Inc., a fantasy sports betting platform. With the use of AI and cryptocurrency, the Company's NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO: NLC2) offers a unique payment platform for end-users on its online gaming application. End-users making wagers on No Limit's fantasy sports platform bet on the best possible outcome on players' performances. Winners who make successful wagers are rewarded based on performances - https://www.nolimitfantasysports.com

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/, SGTM's YouTube Channel, Corporate Bloomberg TV commercial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_0rLESvJJ0, corporate video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com, approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://newtothestreet.com/.

